Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 110,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 54,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Down 2.4 %

Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.88. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Medalist Diversified REIT’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, May 4th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

