Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 110,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 54,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Down 2.4 %
Medalist Diversified REIT’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, May 4th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.
Medalist Diversified REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.