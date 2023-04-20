Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Up 9.9% in March

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 198,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medicenna Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 963,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 392,312 shares in the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $489,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 131,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.