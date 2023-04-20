Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) Short Interest Up 9.9% in March

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,100 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the March 15th total of 198,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.23.
Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
