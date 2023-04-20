Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Short Interest Down 7.1% in March

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Meihua International Medical Technologies stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $45.49.
