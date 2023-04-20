Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Short Interest Down 7.1% in March

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the March 15th total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Price Performance

Meihua International Medical Technologies stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

