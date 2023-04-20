MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on MeiraGTx from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MeiraGTx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

MeiraGTx Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGTX opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $266.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MeiraGTx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MeiraGTx during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 78.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

