MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
MGTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on MeiraGTx from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MeiraGTx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
NASDAQ MGTX opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $266.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.38.
MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
