MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 530,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,419.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,308.29 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,337.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,210.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,036.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company's revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

