Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.43.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Methanex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MX stock opened at C$63.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.99. Methanex has a one year low of C$39.00 and a one year high of C$74.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.36. Methanex had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 4.6832579 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.46%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

