Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 1,345 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $232.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $437.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.73.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.30.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

