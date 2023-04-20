Meyer Handelman Co. Has $21.81 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 106,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 417,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,034,000 after buying an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $105.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.18 and a 200-day moving average of $96.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $131.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.