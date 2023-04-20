MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.86.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MGM opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,259,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,259,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,870 shares of company stock worth $16,729,070 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

