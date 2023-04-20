Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,440 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 79,029 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 345,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 35,739 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 1,762 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $288.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $294.18.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

