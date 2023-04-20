Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,934 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.0% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $288.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.03.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $282.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

