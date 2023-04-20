Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 345,019 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $82,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $288.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.03. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $282.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

