Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,246 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $288.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.00 and a 200-day moving average of $251.03. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $294.18.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

