Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MBLY. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.76. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

