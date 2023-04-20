Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 4,188 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.6% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 264,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,701,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,903,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,128,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $186.69.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
