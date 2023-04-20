Monaco Asset Management SAM Acquires 66,155 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 393,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,155 shares during the period. Kodiak Sciences makes up approximately 0.8% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

KOD stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $252.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

