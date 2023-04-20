Monaco Asset Management SAM Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 107.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.0% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in PayPal by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,745,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,288,000 after purchasing an additional 352,363 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its stake in PayPal by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 20,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $75.32 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

