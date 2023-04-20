Monaco Asset Management SAM Buys 1,393,650 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 987.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393,650 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Lights comprises about 1.2% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 24.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 38.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,201,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,295 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Berkeley Lights by 1,261.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,043,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $86.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.14). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 124.74% and a negative return on equity of 57.56%. The business had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

