Monaco Asset Management SAM Buys 30,000 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 2.0% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $124.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $476,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,933.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,948. 11.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

