Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $2.62 Million Stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Monaco Asset Management SAM trimmed its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 75,100 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AU. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 664.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the third quarter valued at $140,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Investec cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 3.7 %

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $26.14 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Featured Articles

