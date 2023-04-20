Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $2.83 Million Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

FXI stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.