Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $3.28 Million Stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 557,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,248 shares during the period. ORIC Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.9% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,996,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 239,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORIC. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $250.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.49. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

