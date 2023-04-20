Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $3.36 Million Stake in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Monaco Asset Management SAM decreased its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,847 shares during the period. Forum Energy Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Forum Energy Technologies were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 71,558 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $242.87 million, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $33.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

