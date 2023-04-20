Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $7.12 Million Stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 1,754.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 315,798 shares during the period. LendingTree comprises about 2.1% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 4.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 23.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 3.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

LendingTree Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TREE opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $302.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $105.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

