Monaco Asset Management SAM Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 2.1% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Profile

NYSE BABA opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.