Monaco Asset Management SAM Makes New Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000. Bank of Montreal accounts for approximately 1.2% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $92.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average is $93.46. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $118.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.