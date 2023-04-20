Monaco Asset Management SAM Makes New Investment in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FATE. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 25,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,859,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,154,714. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $624.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.55% and a negative return on equity of 50.86%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.