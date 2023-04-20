Monaco Asset Management SAM Purchases 412,100 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 179.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,100 shares during the quarter. Farfetch makes up approximately 0.9% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Farfetch by 33.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,666,000 after buying an additional 11,570,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Farfetch by 42.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after buying an additional 6,376,075 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 1,345.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,766,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,059,000 after buying an additional 3,505,697 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 96.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,821,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,472,000 after buying an additional 1,877,817 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 13.9% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,652,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,164,000 after buying an additional 1,782,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTCH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.77.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $629.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.97 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 22.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

