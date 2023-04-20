Monaco Asset Management SAM Purchases Shares of 500,000 Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000. Zymeworks comprises 1.1% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 267,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 659,457 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,164,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 493,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 162,353 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 610,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZYME opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Zymeworks Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. Zymeworks had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZYME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,699,784. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

