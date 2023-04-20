Monaco Asset Management SAM Raises Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,985 shares during the period. Genworth Financial accounts for about 1.3% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,154,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,145 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 14,157.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,885,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,437 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,089,000 after buying an additional 1,277,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,659,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,094,000 after buying an additional 1,272,045 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genworth Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GNW opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.