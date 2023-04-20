Monaco Asset Management SAM Raises Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 227.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. StoneCo makes up approximately 2.5% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,443,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,634,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,027,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 347,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Stock Down 2.9 %
StoneCo stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
