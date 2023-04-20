Monaco Asset Management SAM Sells 250,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lessened its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,058,586 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises 5.3% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

