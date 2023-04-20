Monaco Asset Management SAM Sells 60,000 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Monaco Asset Management SAM reduced its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 22,187.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5,546.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $29.24 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $36.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

