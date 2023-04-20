MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total value of $1,177,652.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,302.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total transaction of $1,177,652.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,302.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $164,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,112,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,901 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,177 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.61.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $230.26 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $420.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.