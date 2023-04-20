Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Lowered by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $288.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.80. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $293.32.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

