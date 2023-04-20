Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 0.7% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 1.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $34.66 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

