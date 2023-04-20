National Bank Financial Lowers Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) to Underperform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANRGF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Anaergia from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Anaergia Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANRGF opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. Anaergia has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.43.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

