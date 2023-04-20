Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 480 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $85,717,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $69,329,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 31.9% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 911,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after buying an additional 220,318 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after buying an additional 212,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,176,000 after buying an additional 151,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

PerkinElmer Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PKI opened at $135.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.39. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading

