Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Garmin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at $605,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 in the last ninety days. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Trading Down 1.3 %

GRMN opened at $98.15 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $117.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.81.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

