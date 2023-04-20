Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 230.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 73.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Itron by 314.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 31.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -236.45 and a beta of 1.34. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $60.61.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.41%. Itron’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $50,134.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,365 shares of company stock valued at $572,453 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

