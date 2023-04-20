Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,174 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $48.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.