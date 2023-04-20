Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,003 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,412 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Archrock by 18.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,078,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after buying an additional 1,368,652 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after buying an additional 963,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after buying an additional 915,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 801,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AROC opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $218.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at Archrock

In other news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at $175,149,539.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $155,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $555,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $6,040,291.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,149,539.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

Featured Articles

