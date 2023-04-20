Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.4 %

HOG stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOG shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

