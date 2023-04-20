Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 16,785 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,171 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 46,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

NYSE DB opened at $11.04 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.