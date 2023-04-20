Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 3,131 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,294,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,597,381.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,508,214 shares of company stock valued at $33,312,828. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

