Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 3,595 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,702,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,103,000 after purchasing an additional 366,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,517,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,552,000 after buying an additional 134,483 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,238,000 after buying an additional 1,798,180 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after acquiring an additional 312,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.9% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,428,000 after buying an additional 403,820 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. BTIG Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

