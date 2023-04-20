Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys Shares of 140,721 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Gray Television Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:GTN opened at $8.48 on Thursday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $787.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 7.37%.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.