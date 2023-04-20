Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,260,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,660,000 after purchasing an additional 440,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,178,000 after purchasing an additional 933,426 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,979,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after purchasing an additional 179,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,005,000 after purchasing an additional 365,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

DSGX opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 1.03.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

