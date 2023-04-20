Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,133,303.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,056.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $496,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 47,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $2,133,303.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,056.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,800 shares of company stock worth $8,687,388. Company insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2,762.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

