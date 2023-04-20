Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKX. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 58.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 137.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Price Performance

NYSE PKX opened at $77.18 on Thursday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKX. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on POSCO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

About POSCO

(Get Rating)

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.